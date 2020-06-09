The rain held off this week and planting is 99% completed for both corn and beans. Nitrogen applications on corn fields should be finished by the middle of next week. Sprayers are busy in both corn and bean fields cleaning up weed escapes and applying planned herbicide passes. The condition of both crops looks good.
Brase is a fifth-generation farmer from Edwardsville.
