Kyle Brase is a fifth-generation farmer from Edwardsville. He and his wife, Amanda, work with other family members to grow corn, soybeans, wheat, alfalfa and dairy. Kyle has been a CCA for 20 years and enjoys working with neighboring farm operations as a Pioneer Seed Representative and supporting agronomy sales for CHS out of Pocahontas. Kyle is a past president of the Illinois Wheat Association, served as a past director for the Madison County Farm Bureau and was named a 4R advocate in 2017 for nutrient stewardship practices with the Washington, D.C.-based Fertilizer Institute.
