Wet field conditions kept most of the planters stopped this week. We did spray herbicide on most of the fields that have acceptable plant populations, and continue to scout fields with poor emergence. It seems that the darker soils and later planted corn has the most trouble emerging and will probably require some level of replant. Wheat fields survived the small amount of frost on Saturday morning with no damage and it appears that we will be spraying fungicide this week if the weather allows. Alfalfa weevil numbers are increasing also, and with no window available to cut hay we will also consider spraying all alfalfa fields.
