We saw planters get back into the fields this week and I am estimating 90% of the corn and 35% of the beans are planted. Most of the early planted corn and beans are going to establish acceptable stands with less than 10% being replanted. Wheat fungicide is about one half completed with the focus on the early varieties. I did find some armyworms this week when scouting wheat fields and we will add an insecticide when needed. We saw locally heavy rains over the weekend with some areas reporting over 3 inches in 24 hours. We may need to use airplanes to complete the rest of the wheat fungicide next week.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Brase is a fifth-generation farmer from Edwardsville.
