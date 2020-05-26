The wet weather this week has continued to stop most field work. We are scouting corn and bean fields to assess stands and try to identify any potential problems. We see PPO damage on some of the emerging beans. Most of the beans will grow through the symptoms, but in some low areas we may see significant plant loss from these herbicides. Corn fields are also struggling from the cool, wet conditions and herbicide applications. We hope that warm, sunny days will take care of most of these issues. Wheat fungicide applications were competed this week. I suspect that these wet conditions will increase the pressure for disease in our wheat fields.
