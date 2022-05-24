 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May 23, 2022: What soybeans will survive?

  • Updated

We had a good week of weather before the rains came on Wednesday, May 18. A significant number of corn acres were planted during this dry spell. After 3 inches of rain over the last three days, we are going to be replanting some corn. I’m guessing about 80% of the corn is planted in our area. About as many acres of soybeans were planted, and it remains to be seen if any of them survive. I’m guessing about 50% of the soybeans in our area are planted. Seed dealers are scrambling to make replant seed available to farmers in the area. 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News