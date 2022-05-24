May 23, 2022: What soybeans will survive?

We had a good week of weather before the rains came on Wednesday, May 18. A significant number of corn acres were planted during this dry spell. After 3 inches of rain over the last three days, we are going to be replanting some corn. I’m guessing about 80% of the corn is planted in our area. About as many acres of soybeans were planted, and it remains to be seen if any of them survive. I’m guessing about 50% of the soybeans in our area are planted. Seed dealers are scrambling to make replant seed available to farmers in the area.
Recently Listed