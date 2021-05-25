We had a total of 3 inches of rain fall this week. Luckily, all crops have emerged, so we relied on the tile/hillsides to drain water. In untiled fields, we do have ponding. At this point, it has become too late to replant corn, but some holes may need to be patched to hold back weed pressure and to avoid having fallow ground. The soybeans continue to persevere despite cold, hail, and now root rot pressure. I am going to check on one later-planted field emergence because it was sealed up, but from the road, emergence seems to be doing much better after the rain. We are appreciative of the recent heat to get these crops growing quickly because seed treatments can only last so long.
May 24, 2021: Appreciative of recent heat