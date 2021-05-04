Planters continue to roll on up until the much-needed rain to help soften the soil crust for soybeans to emerge. Most of our corn has now emerged, and stands look uniform. Weeds are coming on strong, especially in our soybeans, and we made plans for post herbicide applications. There is concern that we may not be able to obtain some chemicals this season. We appear to be good on herbicides such as Liberty, which will be added with our Enlist One application to soybeans. But we have decided to be proactive now by locking in an order for fungicides. The rain this week will give many farmers some rest.
May 3, 2021: Rain softens crusted soil