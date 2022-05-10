May 9, 2022: Moisture breaks down fall chemical

We are very wet here in Bond County. We have had three days of rain and are fighting the spring growth on the fields as the fall chemical is breaking down. Looks like several acres of anhydrous have been applied in this area. After talking with the local crop specialist, only about a third of it is on. A few acres of both corn and soybeans have been planted with no visible emergence yet. I talked with a neighbor who is still waiting on his planting tractor to be delivered. The forecast looks better for the next week with warmer and dryer weather. We are hoping to get some corn planted this week.
