Nov. 13, 2022: Snow on ground was unexpected

Last week’s weather was great for November until Friday. Saturday, we woke up to snow on the ground. We did not expect the snow, as the forecast was for possible flurries. Areas south of us received up to 6 inches. We received an inch here. We cleaned equipment in short sleeves until Friday. We also started taking soil samples but had to quit because of the snow on Saturday. Locally the crops look to be harvested, with just a few fields of corn still standing. Farmers in our area seem to be happy with yields, especially with the good prices.