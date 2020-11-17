We had perfect weather to continue to work on fall herbicide and fertilizer applications. We also have been able to get a lot of soil testing and lime applications completed. The rain over the weekend will slow things down for a few days, but it looks like we will have another window to complete some more field work.
Brase is a fifth-generation farmer from Edwardsville.
