Nov. 29, 2021: Constant rain will be remembered

If there was one thing that I will always remember about the 2022 season, it would be the constant rain. Despite heavy rains in early April, we were able to get some soybeans planted early. The stands were affected by the weather, but we chose not to replant. The rest of the corn and soybeans emerged by early May and it started to rain again just in time to ease some crusting concerns.
The key was that corn emergence was uniform this year, especially when compared the same fields in 2019. Another advantage was that we were able to keep on top of weed control early in both corn and soybeans. We finally started to get some much needed heat for crop growth, which also helped to combat ponding.
The rains just kept on coming into August, helping to fill soybean pods, but with the rain came another horrible storm where we had straight-line winds. Trees were flat in some parts of the county, but the crops on our farm escaped yet another major wind event and by God’s grace made it to harvest by mid-September.
Our family was blessed to have some of the highest corn and soybean yields ever, which we attribute to early planting or darker soils with tile. We truly have much to be thankful for this holiday season. We also need to continue to learn from our mistakes and brace ourselves not only for higher inputs, but also for Mother Nature.