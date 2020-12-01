In early April we started out planting corn in great conditions. A three-week cold and wet period slowed corn emergence. However, most of our early corn did establish a good stand and turned out to be the best corn in our area. Mother’s Day weekend was our next big planting window, and we saw both crops predicted to be well above average. Unfortunately, the lack of rain for a six-week period took a lot of the yield potential away. Both corn and soybeans were affected by the weather, but the full-season soybeans, with a planting date form late May through June, had the biggest negative impact. I suspect we lost 15-20% of the yield potential due to crop condition and timing. Even with this season’s challenges, both crops did end up above our trendline yields. The dry weather through September did make our harvest easier, and I saw most farms in our area finish in record time.
Brase is a fifth-generation farmer from Edwardsville.
