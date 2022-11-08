Nov. 6, 2022: Time to clean equipment

People are also reading…
Harvest is winding down in our area with a few acres of corn left in the field. We finished harvest this week on our farm and are looking to do a little dirt work before wet weather sets in. We have had a warm spell here in early November and that has gotten our cover crops going. We shelled our corn population field trial this week and were surprised to see that populations above 35,000 not only didn’t stand well but were flat. Up to and including 35,000 stood perfectly. Harvest is over, so it’s time to clean equipment before it gets too cold.