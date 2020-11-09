We had a great week of weather to finish up harvest. We will continue to focus on spreading lime and fertilizer and applying fall chemicals. The wheat is off to a really good start in most fields. I will spend some time in the next week evaluating stands and crop conditions to help with early spring planning.
Brase is a fifth-generation farmer from Edwardsville.
