It was a slow week of harvest at our farm and in the area. Field conditions deteriorated following the snowfall and we’ve been forced to load trucks in places that can handle traffic. Backing down long field lanes, dragging mud onto county roads or highways or moving fields in the dark is not ideal for any operation, but it’s part of the end of this season. We received a reminder to complete the County Agricultural Production Survey for USDA. With a majority of the crop now harvested, we can provide a better response. It will be interesting to see the final results of this report, considering the unique growing season.