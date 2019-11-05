The first hard freeze came early on Halloween night and took care of the few remaining green stems in soybeans. Our area received only enough snow to be noticeable on standing crop before it disappeared. We moved into harvesting June-planted corn over the weekend and have been very pleased with yields. Both fungicide and split nitrogen applications have made a favorable difference for crop quality and yield. Moisture is running 18 to 20% in 111 to 113 CRM hybrids. Grain quality and test weights are both good so far.