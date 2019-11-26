We will finish harvest 2019 this week in time to spend the holiday with family. Equipment cleanup is next — everything from the combine to the cart probably has some road salt mixed with mud on it. This season was a challenge, but we were blessed with a good crop and great people working with us along the way. As farmers we were reminded to have patience and faith when Mother Nature kept us from going to the field in the spring. In the end, we learned that planting in June can raise a good corn crop in the right environment and prevent plant could provide a rest for acres that never dried out. As we analyze data and performance from this year we are already planning for 2020.