Oct. 10, 2022: Fungicide streaked fields

The corn was finally starting to dry down, but it’s time to switch to beans. The beans are dry, but the stems are green, a common problem with the use of fungicide. I’m hearing yields of 60 to 80 bushels in the area. Corn moisture was coming out at 18% to 19% when we switched. We put our fungicide on with a plane on both corn and soybeans and are finding a lot of streaking in the fields. This is causing a wide variation in moisture from one pass to the next and is also causing a little variation in yield. 

