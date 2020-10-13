Soybean harvest is progressing quickly in our area. The yields are variable with a trend showing that the mid- to late-group 3 soybeans planted in April will have a definite yield advantage. The last five weeks with very little to no rain will take the top 15-20% off of the yield of the fuller season beans. I am hearing yields from 50-65 bu./acre in most fields. Some of the April-planted beans averaged in the mid-70s. Wheat planting should finish up this week, and I am seeing a few of the first planted fields stating to emerge now.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Brase is a fifth-generation farmer from Edwardsville.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy