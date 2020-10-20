Harvest is continuing at a record fast pace. I know of several fields of double-crop beans that have already been cut, with yields coming in around the mid- to upper-40s. We are focusing time on bringing in yield data and fertility plans. We also hope to start spraying some fall chemicals in the next few weeks.
Brase is a fifth-generation farmer from Edwardsville.
