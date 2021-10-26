 Skip to main content
Oct. 25, 2021: Harvest officially done

It finally was dry enough and harvest was officially done this week. Overall, the corn yields were great. The soybeans planted early and on productive ground were the highest yields that we have ever seen on our farm. I wish that I could say that my brother could be finished, but he recently purchased his own sprayer and will be spraying fall herbicides next. As I traveled to Chicago this week, there were several combines in the field trying to finish up, too.

