The wet weather this past week has slowed harvest for us. The soybean harvest is close to finishing up, and it appears that the trend with the shorter-season beans planted early are holding onto a yield advantage this year. I also see a great yield response to fungicide on the later-planted corn that is getting harvested now. We will continue to focus on fall fertilizer and chemical applications this next week if the weather allows.
Brase is a fifth-generation farmer from Edwardsville.
