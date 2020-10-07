Harvest is progressing quickly in our area. Corn and soybeans yields are still coming in above average in most fields. Wheat planting will be a primary focus for next week. The dry field conditions could make wheat emergence a challenge. I recommend you check your planting depth regularly as field conditions change. Our target planting population is 1.4 million to 1.6 million seeds per acre.
Brase is a fifth-generation farmer from Edwardsville.
