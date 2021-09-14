Sept. 13, 2021: Yields appear 'really good'

Many have just started to harvest some earlier maturing corn in the area. I heard that some 109-day corn was testing 21% moisture. Some of our corn was testing around 30% earlier this week, so we may be starting harvest this coming weekend. The soybeans have really started to mature as well, and will be ready to harvest after the corn. I have not heard any yield results for our area, but have started to see some corn plot results from the south and yields appear to be really good. Everyone please have a happy and safe harvest!
