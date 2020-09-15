I saw a few combines go to the field this week to start harvesting corn in our area. Moisture is running from 23% to 28% depending on planting date and maturity. The corn seems to be yielding above average in most fields. I am excited to have harvest really take off in the next few weeks.
Brase is a fifth-generation farmer from Edwardsville.
