Corn harvest is continuing to progress in our area. Most of the yield reports remain above average, but there have been a few fields with some mixed results. I definitely see an advantage to the fields that had a fungicide applied. Plant health and yield are both noticeably better in the fields that were sprayed. We haven’t received any rain for more than 14 days and I am concerned about the full-season beans giving up some yield. As I look at soybean fields I see some seeds and pods that will not develop.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Brase is a fifth-generation farmer from Edwardsville.
For Sale
Haying Equipment
- Updated
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy