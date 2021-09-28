Harvest has been interrupted by rain a few times since my last report. I have been seeing corn plot yields from 230 to 280 bu./acre, depending on hybrid and maturity. Overall, yields are good despite massive amounts of rain, and we are certain that fungicide was definitely key this year. The plan is to switch over and cut beans because they are testing 13.6% moisture. The April-planting soybeans were a bit tough to cut due to lower populations or large stem sizes, and some new combine parts were needed to get the job done. I have only seen the results of one early planted soybean plot, and they were 85 to 92 bu./acre, with the yield advantage going to the fullest maturity soybeans.
Sept. 27, 2021: Yields good despite massive rains