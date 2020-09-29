Corn yields remain strong in our area. I am estimating 20% of the corn to be harvested with yield results coming in from 150 to 250 bu./acre for field averages. The wide range in yields is mostly a result of environmental and field drainage conditions. The weather is helping the corn dry quickly with almost all reports I hear below 18% now. A few fields of soybeans have been harvested, but it is still too early for us to have a good understanding of yields.
Illinois Crop Regions
Brase is a fifth-generation farmer from Edwardsville.
