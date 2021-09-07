The corn has drastically started to turn based on the amount of disease or the fungicide used. I was able to get out and look at a plot or two as well as talk to others to learn that susceptible hybrids to Southern rust and even tar spot are “dying” down some hybrids quicker than others. In addition, many are learning the hard way that all fungicides are not created equal and some generics are just not controlling diseases like Southern rust. Other hybrids that have fungicides with efficacy remained much greener. Early soybeans have drastically turned while later maturities such as a 3.5 and greater are just starting to show yellow leaves. Massive amounts of rain has been conducive for late-season soy diseases such as phytophthora, which should be taken into consideration when making seed selections for next year. Also, be on the lookout for dectes stem borer in soybeans.
Sept. 6, 2021: Rain conducive to crop diseases