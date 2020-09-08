The half-inch of rain we received this week was perfect for the newly seeded alfalfa in our area and I hope it will help add some yield to our soybean crop. I think we are still a week to 10 days off of corn harvest getting started. The hand-shelled moisture tests are still averaging 32% and higher in most fields.
Brase is a fifth-generation farmer from Edwardsville.
