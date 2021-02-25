 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ag teacher has fun mixing up traditional casserole recipes

Ag teacher has fun mixing up traditional casserole recipes

Abby Jacobs, an agriculture teacher, enjoys making recipes her own

Abby Jacobs, an agriculture teacher, enjoys making recipes her own as she did with her Creamy Macaroni and Cheese. She uses tricks like boiling pasta in chicken stock.

 Photo courtesy Dakota Cowger

Food and farming are favorites of Abby Jacobs, who has been the agriculture teacher at Peotone High School in northeastern Illinois for three years.

“Both sides of my family are farmers. That’s why I took ag classes and fell in love with the agriculture industry,” said Jacobs, whose father runs a grain elevator and whose boyfriend is a dairy farmer.

The FFA advisor’s enthusiasm for agriculture shows in the interest among students. When she started teaching at the Will County high school three years ago, she had 47 students. Now she teaches 80 students.

She attributes this growth in part to students knowing what to expect. For five or six years, there was a new ag teacher every year.

“Students needed consistency,” she said.

As for food preparation, Jacobs likes adding her own touches to recipes, often comfort foods.

“My mom hates to cook. That was to my advantage, I cooked a couple of nights a week,” said Jacob of her teen years in Graymont in Livingston County. “Mom is a good cook, but she doesn’t enjoy it.”

However, her mom does enjoy family time at mealtimes. Jacobs said her mom gets out lawn chairs at harvest and nudges the crew off tractors and out of combines to sit outside for a bite to eat before they return to work.

She purposely made things hard to eat in a combine, Jacobs said.

“Grandma made lots of good harvest meals too,” she said.

Jacobs likes taking popular recipes and tweaking them to her liking. That’s what she did with the macaroni and cheese recipe she first tried at a church event. Her version is creamier.

One of her favorite flavor hints is to boil noodles in chicken broth instead of water.

“I don’t know if I will ever boil noodles in just water again,” she said.

Tags

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Phyllis Coulter is Northern Illinois field editor, writing for Illinois Farmer Today, Iowa Farmer Today and Missouri Farmer Today.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News