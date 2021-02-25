Ag teacher has fun mixing up traditional casserole recipes

Food and farming are favorites of Abby Jacobs, who has been the agriculture teacher at Peotone High School in northeastern Illinois for three years.

“Both sides of my family are farmers. That’s why I took ag classes and fell in love with the agriculture industry,” said Jacobs, whose father runs a grain elevator and whose boyfriend is a dairy farmer.

The FFA advisor’s enthusiasm for agriculture shows in the interest among students. When she started teaching at the Will County high school three years ago, she had 47 students. Now she teaches 80 students.

She attributes this growth in part to students knowing what to expect. For five or six years, there was a new ag teacher every year.

“Students needed consistency,” she said.

As for food preparation, Jacobs likes adding her own touches to recipes, often comfort foods.

“My mom hates to cook. That was to my advantage, I cooked a couple of nights a week,” said Jacob of her teen years in Graymont in Livingston County. “Mom is a good cook, but she doesn’t enjoy it.”

However, her mom does enjoy family time at mealtimes. Jacobs said her mom gets out lawn chairs at harvest and nudges the crew off tractors and out of combines to sit outside for a bite to eat before they return to work.

She purposely made things hard to eat in a combine, Jacobs said.

“Grandma made lots of good harvest meals too,” she said.

Jacobs likes taking popular recipes and tweaking them to her liking. That’s what she did with the macaroni and cheese recipe she first tried at a church event. Her version is creamier.