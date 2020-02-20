One of the biggest kitchen crazes of late is air frying. Nutritionists are aware, and while they may not be jumping on the bandwagon, they are easing themselves onto it during February, which is American Heart Month.
University of Illinois Extension nutrition and wellness educator Diane Reinhold often recommends healthier means of cooking than frying. But she and her colleagues are embracing the relative health benefits of ditching deep frying for a method that has a much smaller oil footprint.
“It is a very nice option if you consume a lot of fried foods. If you do not, this may not be a good option for you,” Reinhold said. “Anytime you’re working with additional oils, you’re working with additional fat. It’s really important that you are weighing the pros and cons.”
Air fryers are essentially convection ovens that cook food by circulating a small amount of oil in a closed space.
“It mimics the result of deep frying,” Reinhold said. It’s basically a heating mechanism and a fan. It circulates that hot air very, very quickly. It gives food that crispness, much like deep frying. It’s not going to be the same, but it’s going to be similar.”
The major benefit is the reduced oil used to give foods that deep-fried taste and appearance.
If you’re deep frying, a dish could call for up to 3 C. of oil. An air fryer would use one tablespoon.
“It’s like 50 times less oil by using an air fryer vs. a deep fryer,” she said. “If you typically eat a lot of fried foods, this is going to be very helpful, because you’re going to cut down on the total amount of fat you’re using. Fat has about nine calories per gram compared to protein or carbohydrates, which have only about 4 calories per gram. So if you back off on the amount of oil you’re using, you’re cutting back on total calories.”
Dietitians are virtually unanimous in urging consumers to restrict fats in the diet, especially certain types. They especially advise limiting foods containing monounsaturated fats, found largely in animal products. They include butter, cream cheese and other dairy products. Saturated fats are also present in palm oil and coconut oil.
“We advise individuals to limit saturated fat, because it increases your risk for heart disease,” Reinhold said. “Saturated fats are generally solid at room temperature. Butter, coconut oil, palm oil, cheese. Saturated fats will increase your bad cholesterol (LDL). It should be limited to no more than 10% of your daily calories. Even though it raises your HDL (‘good’ cholesterol) a little bit, it’s more negative because it increases your LDL.”
Polyunsaturated fats are found in most plant-based oils, including corn, soybean, canola and olive oil.
“At the end of the day, it’s still fat,” she said. “It’s just a healthier type of fat.”
Reinhold and many of her colleagues regularly put on seminars on cooking with air fryers.
“In the class we talk about common mistakes,” she said. “We discuss tips to be successful, what foods are going to cook better and what food may not cook as well.”
Raw vegetables generally don’t cook as well compared to those that have been frozen, she said.
“If they’ve been frozen they’re going to crisp up a little more,” she said. “That’s what most people are looking for.”
Processed foods such as breaded tater tots, chicken nuggets and French fries seem to do well when prepared in an air fryer.
“There’s a learning curve,” she said. “If you think you’re going to make fresh-cut French fries and they’re going to turn out wonderful, you have to keep in mind you can’t overload the basket, because that air needs to circulate around it. You need to cook in small batches. Water is going to be a factor in crispness. If you have too much moisture in the products you’re going to be air frying, they’re not going to get that desired crisp taste.”
The appeal of fried foods is tied scientifically to the Maillard reaction, a chemical reaction involving amino acids and the reduction of sugars. Most individuals, however, just like the way fried foods taste.
Only time will tell whether air fryers will have lasting power or wind up on the trash heap of fads such as the waterbed and Pet Rock.
“I think people are easily amused,” Reinhart said. “I do think it will end up being like the waterbed. They will move on to the next gadget. Deep fryers have been around for ages and ages. They’re looking for healthier options. We still use deep fryers. Fashion has trends that cycle. This will probably cycle as well.”