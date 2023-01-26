Angel food cake tops dessert lineup for baker

MASCOUTAH, Ill. — The wooden spoon Anne Kehrer uses to fold ingredients in her recipes is pitted from use. A lot of use.

The St. Clair County resident prepares sweets in a spotless kitchen with sparkling appliances and utensils. But the spoon has a real history behind it.

“To fold, I use a spoon that is rounded,” she explained while making an angel food cake on a sunny weekday. “From all of the years of Mom using it, my spoon is marked. That’s from folding it in. You don’t stir, you fold.”

Indeed, Kehrer learned from a young age the processes, secrets and nuances of cooking in general and baking in particular. Her angel food cake recipe is a century old, handed down from her grandmother to her mother, Catherine.

“I grew up on a farm,” Kehrer said. “I was eight of nine kids, so I was pretty much the end of the line. Mom was quite a baker and a cook so I came by it pretty naturally. A lot of the time Mom was taking meals out to the field when they were putting up hay or during harvest, and I was right by her side.”

Her brother operates the family farm today, “Not that I couldn’t get on a tractor and move it,” Kehrer said. She owns a propane company and also has an order-only bakery. She recently began a catering business.

That’s in addition to the charity work she’s involved with at her church, St. George Catholic in New Baden. Kehrer’s goodies are good for fundraising. The church sells about 1,000 dozen sugar cookies, a project she oversees every Christmas holiday. They sell out in three days.

A church youth group — appropriately named Holy Rollers — gets involved in the making of the treats, rolling the batter out. Kehrer is as stingy with the recipe as she is generous with the finished products.

“That’s not one of the recipes I choose to give up,” she said. “I get asked a lot. It’s actually my recipe. I need to keep that secure for our youth group.”

Another of her specialties in high demand is cheesecake. That’s partly because it’s not easy to find.

“It’s harder to come by,” she said. “You can buy a frozen one at the grocery store, not something that is homemade.”

Depending on the time of year, she makes as many as 30 full-size cheesecakes a month. She also makes mini cheesecakes to go with mini Bundt cakes — about the size of a cupcake.

“I make them a lot for weddings,” Kehrer said. “Probably 200 to 300.”

Her shining achievement may be the homemade angel food cake.

“The recipe’s easily 100 years old,” Kehrer said. “It’s my mom’s recipe. She learned it from her mom. It’s been around a long time and passed on through the years. Some of us can make it and some of us can’t.”

No brag, just fact. Making an angel food cake from scratch is not for the weak of heart. Technique is as important as the recipe, especially with the frosting.

“One of the big things is the whipping of the egg whites,” Kehrer said. “It takes 15 to 16 eggs. The folding process is important. I fold by hand.”

The cake may be garnished with nuts, sprinkles, chocolate chips or other toppings.

“We are pecan fanatics,” Kehrer said. “We have five trees on the farm.”