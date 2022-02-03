Broccoli and Chive Stuffed Peppers

12 miniature sweet peppers
8 oz. Neuchatel cheese, softened
1/3 C. minced fresh chives
1 tsp. dried dill weed
2/3 C. broccoli, finely chopped
1/4 C. shredded cheese
1/8 tsp. salt
1/8 tsp. pepper
Preheat oven to 400°. Cut peppers lengthwise and remove seeds. In a bowl, mix cream cheese, chives, dill, salt and pepper. Add broccoli to cheese mixture. Spoon cheese and broccoli into each hollowed-out pepper.
Place on a foil-lined baking sheet. Bake 9-11 minutes. Remove from oven, add cheese to the top of each stuffed pepper. Bake until cheese is melted, about 3 more minutes. Remove from oven and cool slightly before serving.