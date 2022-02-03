 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Broccoli and Chive Stuffed Peppers

Broccoli and Chive Stuffed Peppers

Broccoli and Chive Stuffed Peppers
Photo courtesy University of Illinois Extension

12 miniature sweet peppers

8 oz. Neuchatel cheese, softened

1/3 C. minced fresh chives

1 tsp. dried dill weed

2/3 C. broccoli, finely chopped

1/4 C. shredded cheese

1/8 tsp. salt

1/8 tsp. pepper

Preheat oven to 400°. Cut peppers lengthwise and remove seeds. In a bowl, mix cream cheese, chives, dill, salt and pepper. Add broccoli to cheese mixture. Spoon cheese and broccoli into each hollowed-out pepper.

Place on a foil-lined baking sheet. Bake 9-11 minutes. Remove from oven, add cheese to the top of each stuffed pepper. Bake until cheese is melted, about 3 more minutes. Remove from oven and cool slightly before serving.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News