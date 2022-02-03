Colorful Cowboy Dip

1 can black beans, drained
2 C. corn (canned and drained or frozen)
1 bunch cilantro
1 bunch green onions (5 green onions)
3 medium tomatoes
1 sweet bell pepper, diced
For dressing:
1 T. canola oil
1 T. vinegar
1 T. lime juice
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. pepper
Drain and rinse corn and black beans. Add to a large bowl and set aside. Finely chop cilantro and green onions. Add to bowl with corn and beans. Rinse and dice tomatoes. Add to large bowl.
In a small bowl, mix vinegar, lime juice, salt and pepper together. While whisking, add canola oil. Add oil mixture to large bowl and stir to combine.
Serve immediately with chips or crackers and store leftovers in the refrigerator within 2 hours.