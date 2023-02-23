Lemon & Chive Butter
Ingredients:
1 stick of butter
1 Tbsp lemon juice
1 tsp dried chives
People are also reading…
1 tsp lemon peel, grated
Maple Butter
Ingredients:
1 stick of butter
2 Tbsp maple syrup
1/2 tsp cinnamon
Make sure the butter is at room temperature. Mix it together with the ingredients in a bowl with a rubber spatula. Once thoroughly mixed, scrape the butter onto a piece of parchment paper. Roll it up into a log, then twist the ends of the parchment paper to form it. Place in the fridge for at least 2 hours before using it.