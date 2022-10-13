Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

1 quart water
2 T. salt
People are also reading…
2 C. pumpkin seeds
1 T. vegetable oil or unsalted butter
Preheat oven to 250°. Bring water and salt to a boil. Add seeds and boil for 10 minutes. Drain and pat dry. Place the seeds in a bowl and toss with oil or melted butter. Spread evenly on a large cookie sheet or roasting pan. Place the pan in the oven and roast seeds for 30 to 40 minutes. Stir every 10 minutes, until crisp and golden brown. Cool, then shell and eat, or pack in air-tight container and refrigerate until ready to eat.