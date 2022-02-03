 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spinach and Artichoke Bites

Photo courtesy University of Illinois Extension

24 wonton wrappers

10 oz. frozen spinach, thawed and drained

1 red pepper, washed and finely diced

14-oz. can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

1, 8-oz. package Neuchatel cheese, softened

1 C. nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1/2 C. parmesan cheese, grated

1/4 C. mozzarella cheese

3 cloves garlic, minced

Preheat oven to 350°. Place wonton wrappers in two muffin pans. Lightly spray wrappers with cooking spray. Bake for 4 to 5 minutes; set aside.

Combine cheeses and yogurt in a large bowl. Add in drained spinach, red pepper, artichokes and garlic. Scoop spinach and cheese mixture into each wonton. Bake for 10 minutes.

