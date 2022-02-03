Spinach and Artichoke Bites

24 wonton wrappers
10 oz. frozen spinach, thawed and drained
1 red pepper, washed and finely diced
14-oz. can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped
1, 8-oz. package Neuchatel cheese, softened
1 C. nonfat plain Greek yogurt
1/2 C. parmesan cheese, grated
1/4 C. mozzarella cheese
3 cloves garlic, minced
Preheat oven to 350°. Place wonton wrappers in two muffin pans. Lightly spray wrappers with cooking spray. Bake for 4 to 5 minutes; set aside.
Combine cheeses and yogurt in a large bowl. Add in drained spinach, red pepper, artichokes and garlic. Scoop spinach and cheese mixture into each wonton. Bake for 10 minutes.