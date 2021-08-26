Apple festival pie contest coordinator ready for battle

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. — What could be more American than apple pie? Maybe an apple pie contest.

It’s one of the most popular events at the Murphysboro Apple Festival, which draws an estimated 45,000 people each year. The four-day event will be held Sept. 15-18 this year.

Tonya Walker is in her eighth year coordinating the apple pie and apple butter competitions. Amateur bakers are serious about it. The pie competition draws 70 to 80 entrants.

“It grows every year,” she said.

The festival — billed as the oldest and largest alcohol-free event in southern Illinois — marks its 70th anniversary this year. It has been going strong since its debut in 1952 as a one-day celebration of the region’s fruit industry. Apple production was strong in the mid-20th century, with a regional processing plant and rail spur that took the fruit to markets in Chicago and beyond.

While there is still a sizable commercial apple and peach industry in southern Illinois, competition from Michigan, Washington and from overseas has bitten into production. Still, hundreds of acres of apples are grown every year.

The pie contest has three divisions: traditional, non-traditional and youth. Traditional pies are ones made with typical ingredients — apples, crust and flavorings such as brown sugar and cinnamon. Non-traditional pies include those with something special.

“A non-traditional pie may be made with pecans in it or red hots, or something out of the norm,” Walker said. “We’ve had caramel apple pie. And one thing I find is different but apparently something a lot of people do is put cheese in an apple pie.”