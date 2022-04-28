Asparagus makes an early appearance year after year

If there’s such a thing as vegetable cabin fever, asparagus may be a cure.

As the first vegetable ready in the growing season, asparagus is a true harbinger of spring. The green stalks push through the soil in haste, seemingly begging to be boiled, roasted or sautéed.

John Minalt will soon be supplying the savory spears, as he begins harvest of his 7-acre plot in northern Illinois.

“I’m the first guy out of the ground,” he said.

Harvest may be delayed slightly for 2022, however.

“It’s usually ready around May 1, but it’s been cold, so it wouldn’t surprise me if it’s a little later this year,” said Minalt, who grows asparagus along with Christmas trees on his McHenry County farm.

He began growing asparagus about five years ago as a natural companion to Christmas trees, also a long-term venture. While the trees are harvested in eight to 10 years after planting, asparagus is ready in the third year.

The farm — cleverly named Spears to You — sells directly to some restaurants, and Minalt supplies some of his crop to others who offer it at farmers markets. He also sells directly on the farm, has a pick-your-own option and supplies asparagus to other farmers for sale on their farms.

Like any farmer, Minalt must deal with the usual crop-damaging culprits including weeds, weather, insects and disease.

“Weeds are an obvious issue, the same as in any crop,” he said. “Also, bugs, such as asparagus beetles and cutworm. If you plant them too close together and they get congested without a lot of air moving around them, you can get fungal diseases.”

The perennial vegetable is modest in its nitrogen requirements.

“They do require a level of phosphorus in the ground before you plant,” Minalt said. “They’re not very nutrient intensive like corn.”

His crop grows 6 feet apart in 800-foot rows. Since it is a perennial, planting is not needed every year.

It is harvested by workers in gas-powered, zero-turn carts that they steer with their feet while they pick the spears by hand. Harvest is labor-intensive.

“My biggest problem is finding labor,” he said. “Seven acres is an awful lot of asparagus. I have an acquaintance in Wisconsin with 20 acres and he regrets it. He can harvest only about half of it in a year. You want to keep the acreage manageable for your area of sales. Right now, this is a manageable space.”

Minalt will be trying out an innovative harvester this year. A California grower invented a machine equipped with sensors that identify spears by height when they’re ready to be cut.

“It’s a pretty intricate machine,” he said. “I wouldn’t say I’m 100% sold. I want to try it out this spring. I’m still going to run my normal harvest carts.”

Asparagus can be a tasty addition to the home garden, with the bonus of being ready to harvest earlier.

Since it is a perennial and can last 20 years or longer, it should be planted in a reserved space. Gardeners must have patience — it won’t be ready for at least two years. The positive is that it won’t need to be planted each year.

March or early April is the ideal time to plant asparagus in the Midwest, said University of Illinois horticulture educator Elizabeth Wahle. But May is not too late.

“If you’re growing it at home, be sure not to harvest too soon,” Wahle said. “And be sure to keep weeds out. Those are the big things.”

She said that only the most vigorous varieties are ready in year two. Spindly plants should be left alone for the following year before harvest.

Crowns should be set 12 inches apart in a wide furrow, about 6 to 8 inches deep, and covered with about 2 inches of soil. The trenches should be covered with the rest of the soil during the remainder of the season, according to the University of Illinois. The roots may spread out laterally 5 feet or more.

When ready to harvest — the third year — pick the spears only during the first four weeks of the season. In the following years harvest up to the first eight weeks of the season and let the tops grow the rest of the year.

To harvest, cut off the spear at the base with a knife or snap it off by grasping the spear near the tip.

CropWatch Weekly Update Get the Iowa and Illinois CropWatchers report delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.