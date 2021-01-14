Baking brightens time at home during pandemic

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — While time at home was in abundance for most people in 2020, Andrea Casali, of Normal, Illinois, made the most of it by learning to bake.

“Baking has been a nice way to live in the moment,” said Casali, media relations specialist for the Illinois Farm Bureau.

In 2020, her baking skills developed through different stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. She started in March with healthy comfort food when she learned to make her Homemade Banana Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Bites.

In the summer, she turned to something light and citrusy with Homemade Lemon Bars.

By fall, she was ready to master an apple pie. With her new appreciation of local foods, she picked the apples at Tanner’s Orchards in Speer, Illinois. The Stark County orchard is just a few counties northwest of her home in McLean County in central Illinois.

The pie is the most complex of her recipes, she said. She was so pleased with the golden brown crust, she photographed it and posted it on her social media to encourage other new bakers.

This winter, Casali chose to make an apple cake using a recipe from her maternal grandmother, who died in 2020. She hopes to get the treasured recipe card framed to hang in the kitchen. She baked enough of her the loaves to give as Christmas gifts to family and friends.

Casali’s mom has been learning some new recipes with her.

“I like working with my mom in the kitchen. We learn together,” she said.

While she is interested in where her food comes from and other aspects of farming, the 2017 graduate of Illinois State University studied public relations not agriculture.