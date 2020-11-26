1 pound ground beef (93% lean or leaner)
1/4 C. packed brown sugar
1/4 C. yellow mustard
1/4 C. beer
1/4 C. apple cider vinegar
1 C. thinly sliced cabbage
4 toasted hamburger buns, split
To prepare barbecue sauce, combine brown sugar, mustard, beer and vinegar in small saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 15 to 17 minutes until thickened and reduced in to 1/2 C., stirring occasionally.
Lightly shape ground beef into four 1/2-inch thick patties. Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 9 minutes), turning occasionally. About 2 minutes before burgers are done, place bun, cut sides down, on grid. Grill until lightly toasted.
Spoon 1 T. sauce on bottom of each bun; top with burger. Evenly spoon remaining sauce on burger. Top with cabbage. Packaged coleslaw mix or shredded lettuce may be substituted.