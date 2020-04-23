1 lb. ground beef (93% lean or leaner)
1 3/4 C. water
1 C. dry elbow macaroni
6 oz. processed cheese spread, cut into cubes
8 to 10 dill pickle slices (optional)
Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add ground beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally.
Stir in water and macaroni; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 9 to 11 minutes or until macaroni is tender.
Stir in cheese cubes. Cook 1 to 2 minutes or until heated through, stirring occasionally.
Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Serve beef mixture topped with pickle slices, if desired.