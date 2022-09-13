 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OMG Beef Ribs

Cookout Crown
IFT photo by Gene Lucht

By Steve Heaberlin

4-5 lbs. meaty beef ribs

6 T. beef coffee rub (recipe below)

1 C. white vinegar

2 T. Dijon mustard with horseradish

¼ C. hot sauce

For coffee rub:

2 T. coarse salt

2 T. instant coffee

2 T. garlic powder

2 T. smoked paprika

1 T. black pepper

1 T. onion powder

1 T. crushed coriander

1 tsp. chili powder

½ tsp. cayenne

Mix rub ingredients. Store in an airtight container up to a month.

Preheat smoker to 250° for indirect cooking. Use a hardwood, like oak or hickory, to generate the best smoke for the ribs.

Slather ribs with the Dijon mustard. Season liberally on all sides with rub. Place ribs on the smoker, meat-side up, close the lid and smoke for 3 hours.

In a food-safe spray bottle, shake the vinegar and the hot sauce together. After the initial 3-hour smoke, begin spritzing ribs every 45 minutes to an hour. Continue smoking until the ribs have reached an internal temperature of 203°. This process typically takes between 8-10 hours, but every rack is a little different.

Remove the ribs from the smoker when temperature is reached, wrap in foil or butcher paper, and let rest in an insulated cooler for an hour before slicing and serving.

