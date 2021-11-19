Philly Cheesesteak Sloppy Joes

1 T. vegetable oil
1 small yellow onion, diced
1 green bell pepper, diced
1 lb. ground beef
¾ C. low-sodium beef broth
1 cube beef bouillon
½ tsp. salt
½ tsp. black pepper
½ tsp. garlic powder
1 T. Worcestershire sauce
1 T. corn starch
4 oz. shredded provolone cheese
Hamburger buns
In a large skillet, heat the oil over high heat. Sauté the onions and peppers until soft; reduce burner to medium heat. Add the ground beef and cook until it’s no longer pink; drain excess grease.
In a small bowl, combine the beef broth, bouillon, salt, pepper, garlic, Worcestershire and corn starch. Pour into the beef mixture and stir. Let boil for 5 minutes then remove from the heat.
Stir the cheese into the beef mixture and serve on the prepared buns.