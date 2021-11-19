 Skip to main content
Philly Cheesesteak Sloppy Joes

Photo courtesy Kelsey Byrnes

1 T. vegetable oil

1 small yellow onion, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

1 lb. ground beef

¾ C. low-sodium beef broth

1 cube beef bouillon

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. black pepper

½ tsp. garlic powder

1 T. Worcestershire sauce

1 T. corn starch

4 oz. shredded provolone cheese

Hamburger buns

In a large skillet, heat the oil over high heat. Sauté the onions and peppers until soft; reduce burner to medium heat. Add the ground beef and cook until it’s no longer pink; drain excess grease.

In a small bowl, combine the beef broth, bouillon, salt, pepper, garlic, Worcestershire and corn starch. Pour into the beef mixture and stir. Let boil for 5 minutes then remove from the heat.

Stir the cheese into the beef mixture and serve on the prepared buns.

CropWatch Weekly Update

