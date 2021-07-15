Roast Beef Horseradish Bruschetta

1 baguette, cut into 1-inch-wide slices
Roast beef, sliced thin
1/4 C. horseradish sauce
1/4 C. sour cream
1 T. green onion, chopped
Black pepper
Parsley
Olive oil
Preheat oven to 375°. Line baking pan with aluminum foil. Brush bread slices with olive oil, place on baking sheet and heat in oven for a few minutes, until crispy. Remove from oven. Combine horseradish sauce, sour cream and green onion in small bowl and stir. Spread horseradish mixture on one side of baguette slices. Add roast beef to slices. Add pepper and parsley. Serve.