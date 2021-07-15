 Skip to main content
Roast Beef Horseradish Bruschetta

1 baguette, cut into 1-inch-wide slices

Roast beef, sliced thin

1/4 C. horseradish sauce

1/4 C. sour cream

1 T. green onion, chopped

Black pepper

Parsley

Olive oil

Preheat oven to 375°. Line baking pan with aluminum foil. Brush bread slices with olive oil, place on baking sheet and heat in oven for a few minutes, until crispy. Remove from oven. Combine horseradish sauce, sour cream and green onion in small bowl and stir. Spread horseradish mixture on one side of baguette slices. Add roast beef to slices. Add pepper and parsley. Serve.

