Taco Casserole
Photo courtesy Brooke Hanson

(I also make half of this recipe for a small family)

1 tube crescent rolls

2 lbs. ground beef

16 oz. tomato sauce

1 tsp. taco seasoning

16 oz. sour cream

Shredded cheese

Tortilla chips-crushed

Optional toppings: black olives, tomato, shredded lettuce

Directions

Spray a 9 X 13-inch baking dish.

Spread crescent rolls in the bottom of the dish. In a skillet, brown and drain beef. Stir in tomato sauce and taco seasoning and let simmer for 5 minutes. Spread meat mixture over crescent rolls. Spread sour cream over meat. Sprinkle with cheese and crushed tortilla chips.

Bake at 350°F. for 25 minutes. Add additional toppings if desired.