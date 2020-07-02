Taco Casserole

(I also make half of this recipe for a small family)
1 tube crescent rolls
2 lbs. ground beef
16 oz. tomato sauce
1 tsp. taco seasoning
16 oz. sour cream
Shredded cheese
Tortilla chips-crushed
Optional toppings: black olives, tomato, shredded lettuce
Directions
Spray a 9 X 13-inch baking dish.
Spread crescent rolls in the bottom of the dish. In a skillet, brown and drain beef. Stir in tomato sauce and taco seasoning and let simmer for 5 minutes. Spread meat mixture over crescent rolls. Spread sour cream over meat. Sprinkle with cheese and crushed tortilla chips.
Bake at 350°F. for 25 minutes. Add additional toppings if desired.