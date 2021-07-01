The Alliance Burger: Red, White and Beef

1 lb. ground beef
1/2 tsp. pepper
1/2 tsp. salt
1 egg
1 T. Worcestershire sauce
Butter lettuce to garnish
Strawberry barbecue sauce (see recipe)
Homemade buns (see recipe)
Combine ground beef, pepper, salt, egg and Worcestershire sauce. Gently form into patties.
Heat skillet to high. Cook patties 2-3 minutes, flip, add white cheddar cheese slice on top, and cook another 2-3 minutes. Remove from stove.
In the same pan, toast the homemade buns and spread strawberry barbecue sauce on both the top and bottom buns.
Assemble the burgers, add lettuce, and enjoy!