The Alliance Burger: Red, White and Beef

Burger trio
Photo by Phyllis Coulter

1 lb. ground beef

1/2 tsp. pepper

1/2 tsp. salt

1 egg

1 T. Worcestershire sauce

Butter lettuce to garnish

Strawberry barbecue sauce (see recipe)

Homemade buns (see recipe)

Combine ground beef, pepper, salt, egg and Worcestershire sauce. Gently form into patties.

Heat skillet to high. Cook patties 2-3 minutes, flip, add white cheddar cheese slice on top, and cook another 2-3 minutes. Remove from stove.

In the same pan, toast the homemade buns and spread strawberry barbecue sauce on both the top and bottom buns.

Assemble the burgers, add lettuce, and enjoy!

