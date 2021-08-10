Black Currant Banana Smoothie

½ C. nonfat milk
1 frozen banana
½ C. black currants
½ C. nonfat plain
Greek yogurt
2 tsp. honey
Pour all ingredients into a blender. Puree until smooth, adding more milk if necessary to reach desired consistency. Yield: 2 servings, 6 ounces each.
