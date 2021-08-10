 Skip to main content
Black Currant Banana Smoothie

½ C. nonfat milk

1 frozen banana

½ C. black currants

½ C. nonfat plain

Greek yogurt

2 tsp. honey

Pour all ingredients into a blender. Puree until smooth, adding more milk if necessary to reach desired consistency. Yield: 2 servings, 6 ounces each.

CropWatch Weekly Update

